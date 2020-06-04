Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Advertisement

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

"Take-and-bake" drive-thru provides meals to 800 restaurant workers and family members in Ocala

Updated: Apr. 11, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT
|
By James J. Rowe
First Baptist Church, Prestige Auto Sales, and Mojo’s in Ocala gave “take-and-bake” meals to around 800 people who’s family members have been laid-off due to the on-going pandemic.

Younger Perine shows love, inspires kids to stay active while social distancing

Updated: Mar. 30, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
|
By Cierra Clark
Before coronavirus Lamical Perine's little brother, Austin spent time feeding the homeless. However, now he's inspiring kids at home to stay active indoors!

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 9:02 AM EDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

WCJB TV20 wins big at the 2018 AP awards

Updated: Apr. 13, 2019 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By James J. Rowe, Wyatt Turbeville, James Hamlin
TV20 was honored at the 2018 Florida AP awards ceremony on Saturday night.

Governor designates "Low Tax Opportunity Zones" in NCFL

Updated: Apr. 23, 2018 at 11:55 PM EDT
Governor Rick Scott has designated "Low Tax Opportunity Zones" in NCFL

City Renews RTS Contract with Santa Fe

Updated: Aug. 3, 2017 at 6:47 PM EDT
The city commission approved the renewal of a contract with Santa Fe.