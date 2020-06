Associated Press Florida Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 16.

Tuesday, Jun. 16 1:15 PM DNC and Dem Rep. Val Demings discuss 'President Trump's five years of broken promises' - Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, Democratic Rep. Val Demings, and Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo host virtual press conference to highlight 'President Donald Trump's five years of broken promises and failed leadership on key issues'

Weblinks: http://www.floridadems.org, https://twitter.com/FlaDems

Contacts: DNC press, dncpress@dnc.org

https://democrats.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZNqOGPV6QwuB8wbzUg61mQ

Tuesday, Jun. 16 7:00 PM 'Latinos for Trump Noche de Oracion in Florida', via Zoom, with special guest Pastor Mario Bramnick

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 16 11:00 AM Lennar Corp - A Share: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.lennar.com/events-and-presentations, https://twitter.com/Lennar

Contacts: Marshall Ames, Lennar Corp Press, marshall.ames@lennar.com, 1 800 741 4663

Tuesday, Jun. 16 L3Harris Technologies Inc: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.harris.com, https://twitter.com/L3HarrisTech

Contacts: Pamela Padgett, L3Harris Technologies Investor Relations, pamela.padgett@harris.com, 1 321 727 9383

Wednesday, Jun. 17 - Friday, Jun. 19 NG Manufacturing Summit

Location: Trump National Doral Miami, 4400 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL

Weblinks: https://gdsgroup.com, https://twitter.com/GDS_Group

Contacts: GDS Group, sayhello@gdsgroup.com

Wednesday, Jun. 17 - Friday, Jun. 19 MarTech Marketing Technology Summit

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, 280 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL

Weblinks: https://gdsgroup.com, https://twitter.com/GDS_Group

Contacts: GDS Group, sayhello@gdsgroup.com

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jun. 18 SBA Communications Corp: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://ir.sbasite.com/newsEvents.cfm

Contacts: Mark DeRussy, CFA, mderussy@sbasite.com, 1 561 226 9531