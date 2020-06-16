Florida News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Florida. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Miami bureau at 305-594-5825 or miami@ap.org. Ian Mader is the news editor and can be reached at imader@ap.org. David Fischer is on the desk and can be reached at dfischer@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida’s confirmed coronavirus cases rose sharply again Tuesday, weeks after the state began reopening its economy, setting a daily record with almost 2,800 new cases reported as the overall count eclipsed 80,000 and the death toll neared 3,000. The state Department of Health reported 2,783 new confirmed cases, breaking the record of 2,581 just set on Friday. Both days are almost double the previous high of 1,601 set in mid-May. The state has reported 2,993 deaths, a one-day jump of 55. By Terry Spencer. SENT: 180 words with AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAPPINESS POLL

ST. PETERSBURG — It’s been a rough year for the American psyche. Folks in the U.S. are more unhappy today than they’ve been in nearly 50 years. This bold — yet unsurprising — conclusion comes from the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. It finds that just 14% of American adults say they’re very happy, down from 31% who said the same in 2018. That year, 23% said they’d often or sometimes felt isolated in recent weeks. Now, 50% say that. By Tamara Lush. SENT: 989 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS-FLORIDA WOMAN SHOT

FORT LAUDERDALE — LaToya Ratlieff remembers the blood spilling from her head, covering her clothes, the car ride from a stranger to the hospital and the 20 stitches sewn into her head after being shot in the face by a police officer with a rubber bullet during a Fort Lauderdale protest. By Kelli Kennedy. SENT: 687 words with AP Video.

IN BRIEF:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HURRICANE HUNTERS — Five employees of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane hunter base in central Florida have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

COLD MURDER SOLVED — Officials have solved the killing of a teenager in the Florida Keys who was raped and strangled with her bikini top on Valentine’s Day 1991.

RAINBOW CROSSWALKS — Key West workers have installed permanent rainbow crosswalks on the Florida island city’s main thoroughfare.

CHILD KILLED — Police in Jacksonville say a young child was killed in what appears to be an accidental shooting.

FATAL FIRE — Officials say a Florida man is dead following a fire at his apartment.

IN SPORTS:

FBN--OFFSEASON UPDATE-VIRTUAL OFFSEASON

The Bears, Titans and Los Angeles Rams all decided to end their offseason programs even with the NFL allowing two more weeks to keep working. So did the Texans, Cardinals and Redskins. But several coaches have decided their teams had done everything possible until players are allowed back inside team headquarters and on the practice fields. By Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 4 p.m.

_____

