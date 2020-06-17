56 acres of watermelon fields possibly poisoned

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Newberry watermelon farmer says he’s offering a reward to find the culprit who poisoned more than 50 acres of watermelons.

We’ll tell you why if it wasn’t for an initial stroke of bad luck the damage could have been much worse. TV20′s Landon Harrar showed the contrast between the healthy and destroyed fields.

“This is what a healthy watermelon field looks like and this is what a field positioned by herbicides turns into.” Joshua Moore says it happened on June 1st when he sprayed his field at night with pesticides, but he only got halfway done before his sprayer broke a nozzle. When he came back the next day he knew something was wrong.

“I noticed that the vines were wilted and we called the University of Florida and they came out a day or so later and checked it and pulled leaf samples to have them tested and they came back positive for herbicide.”

This has been a good year for watermelon farmers and while Moore says they’ll pull through losing 56 acres is a big hit. “It’s about anywhere from 75-90 loads.” When asked how much of a financial hit that is Moore said “it’s hard to say it’s a lot of money. Markets have been good this year for farmers in this area, probably half a million dollars easy.”

Alachua County sheriff detectives are searching for answers spokesman Art Forgey said including even the possibility of a mix-up of labels from the chemical company even though it looks like vandalism on a scale rarely seen.

“This is the first time in my career I’ve seen anything like this and it would be a felony criminal mischief and obviously an act of vandalism and that would equate to potentially 5 years in prison.” Moore said, “The gates were locked and herbicide got put into the sprayer that we don’t have. It’s just somebody with no heart and that’s all I can say.

It’s devastating but we’ll get over it. That’s part of farming, you got ups and downs and we have had lots of down so we know how to deal with them.”

There is a 10-thousand dollar reward being offered for information which will lead to an arrest and a conviction.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.