“Buttlift Bandit” wanted by authorities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The so-called “Buttlift Bandit” is wanted by police.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Natwaina Clark, the former City of Gainesville employee, who failed to appear for sentencing.

Clark was charged in 2017 for using city credit cards to pay for vacations and a Brazilian Buttlift.

Earlier this year she agreed to a plea deal on two counts of grand theft. She faces up to 15 years in prison and $90,000 in restitution.

