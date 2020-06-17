Debate over school inequality in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many residents expressed their frustration at what they call a lack of resources directed to east side schools in Alachua County.

At Tuesday night's Alachua County School Board Meeting, residents expressed what some call a deep divide between east and west Gainesville. The debate was triggered by board members' evaluations of Superintendent Karen Clarke. Some residents believe there is not equal funding between east side Gainesville schools and west side schools.

A spokesperson for the school district said funding for students on the east side of the city is used to help provide them with resources in and out of the classroom.

"There is a lot of additional funding flowing to schools in east Gainesville for curriculum, for social-emotional learning, for social workers, for family liaisons, and our facilities," said Jackie Johnson, the Director of Communications for the Alachua County School District.

Tina Days is a parent of a student who attends school on the east side, and she said one example of unequal funding is the lack of new schools being built in east Gainesville.

"Why are new schools being built on the west side, but you're trying to rehab schools on the east side," said Days.

Days said she feels as though the perceived favoritism towards the west side of town helps attracts people coming to the city for the Universit of Florida. She said they forget about the people who have been here for generations.

"We're getting left behind so you can make everybody think Gainesville is good and it's not. That's another thing that it's putting east side against what we think is the University of Florida," said Days.

As a result, some residents, led by NAACP President Evelyn Foxx, called for the resignation of Superintendent Clarke.

However, Johnson said under Clarke's leadership, graduate rates for African American students have drastically increased. She said the district will continue to support students on the east side of Gainesville with additional resources, such as implementing family liaisons in east side elementary schools next year.

“Schools in east Gainesville and other schools that serve a really high proportion of disadvantaged students receive millions of additional funding every year. That money is spent on everything from additional teachers to teacher aids to breakdown class sizes to technology,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.