FL Lottery
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
06-15-29-48-56, Cash Ball: 1
(six, fifteen, twenty-nine, forty-eight, fifty-six; Cash Ball: one)
04-08-09-27-31
(four, eight, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
03-05-17-25-35-38
(three, five, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
21-23-33-35-42, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
2-1
(two, one)
5-8
(five, eight)
0-4-2
(zero, four, two)
9-2-4
(nine, two, four)
3-4-7-8
(three, four, seven, eight)
3-6-4-7
(three, six, four, seven)
4-8-1-6-6
(four, eight, one, six, six)
1-1-3-6-0
(one, one, three, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million