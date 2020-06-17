Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has no intention of reclosing Florida’s economy as the state’s daily reported coronavirus cases rose sharply to a record level. DeSantis said Tuesday that many of the newly detected are young and healthy and unlikely to suffer serious illness or death. DeSantis said much of the two-week spike in confirmed infections that pushed the daily total past 2,700 Tuesday can be traced to hot spots such as farm labor camps or particular businesses. Given those circumstances, DeSantis said it makes no sense to again severely restrict the state’s economy as it was from late March into May.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say five employees of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane hunter base in central Florida have tested positive for COVID-19. The areas of the Aircraft Operations Center in Lakeland where the employees worked were closed for cleaning on June 9. The employees last worked in the center between June 3 and June 8. Spokesman Jonathan Shannon says they've notified anyone who was known to have been in contact with the employees and those people have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The aircraft fly into storms during the Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1 and lasts through November.

TAVARES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida county with a fraught racial history is having second thoughts about housing a Confederate statue at a tax-supported historical museum at a time when Confederate monuments across the U.S. have been removed. Lake County officials said Tuesday that they will ask the state to find a more appropriate place for the statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith. Lake County commissioners last year endorsed moving the statue to a historic courthouse that houses the Lake County Historical Society. The statue of the Confederate general has been in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man faces murder and kidnapping charges in the deaths of two women. Tallahassee police say 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr. was arrested in Orlando on Sunday, a day after 19-year-old Oluwatoyin Salau and 75-year-old Victoria Sims were found dead in a Tallahassee home. Officials didn’t say whether the women had been previously connected to each other or Glee. Authorities say Salau, who had been active in recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations, was reported missing by family members earlier this month. Sims was reported missing by family a short time later. Authorities say the investigation led to Glee’s Tallahassee home, where both women were discovered dead.