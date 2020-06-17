Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The rate of positive coronavirus tests in the Orlando, Florida, area has been soaring in recent days. The NBA hopes that doesn’t matter. After spending weeks on putting together an incredibly elaborate series of health and safety protocols, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association believe they have done what is necessary to keep the 22 teams and others who will be part of the season restart at the Disney campus near Orlando next month safe and healthy.

UNDATED (AP) — Here’s some of what awaits NBA players going to Disney next month: game rooms, golf course access, cabanas with misters to combat the heat, fishing areas, bowling, backstage tours and salon services. It only sounds like vacation. The NBA described very specific plans to players and teams for the restart on Tuesday, doing so in a memo and handbook both obtained by The Associated Press. With safety being of the foremost importance during the coronavirus pandemic, players were told they will be tested regularly and must adhere to strict physical distancing and mask-wearing policies.

UNDATED (AP) — Bam Adebayo thinks injuries could be more prevalent than usual when the NBA gets back on the floor next month, given the demands that will be on players’ bodies after a long layoff. Miami’s All-Star center is also thinking about the financial risks. Adebayo confirmed Tuesday that he is among five players -- a group who could soon graduate from rookie contracts to extensions worth in excess of $100 million -- seeking assurances from the NBA about if they’ll be protected in the case of catastrophic injury when the season resumes at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Tiger Woods was close to Hilton Head with his yacht docked 80 miles away at Sea Island, but apparently not close to returning to golf. That should be no cause for alarm. While several players want to make up ground in the FedEx Cup standings, Woods is in no rush. Three majors have been pushed back to later in the year, and at this stage in his career, those are the priority. Meanwhile, the LPGA Tour has added a tournament in Ohio and now will be there for the first two weekends in August. One is at Inverness, site of the Solheim Cup next year.

UNDATED (AP) — The PGA Tour heads into the second week of its return to competitive golf at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head. The tournament typically follows the Masters and originally was canceled. But with the U.S. Open moving to September, the RBC Heritage was awarded this week in the schedule. The tour had a largely successful return at Colonial, with no positive tests among the 487 administered at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Rory McIlroy leads the top five players in the world at Hilton Head, just like last week. The Korn Ferry Tour is staying in northeast Florida with a new event in St. Augustine.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — An event scheduled for the final weekend of September in Wisconsin has been canceled. It's a disappointment to the 45,000 people expected to attend. No, not the Ryder Cup. This was the Warrens Cranberry Festival. The news of the cancellation last week was overlooked by golf fans excited to see the PGA Tour return. But it was a reminder of the decision looming for the PGA of America on the Ryder Cup. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says it's not as simple as moving that back one year because the PGA Tour has a big financial stake in the Presidents Cup being played in 2021.