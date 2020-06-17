Judge orders release of Charlie Ely

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In a swift turn of events, one of the five people convicted of murdering Seath Jackson of Summerfield in 2011 was set free Wednesday.

Jackson was 15-years-old when he was murdered. Jackson was beaten and shot to death then his body was burned in a fire pit. The ringleader, Michael Bargo, is on death row.

Charlie Ely, now 27-years-old, was one of five young people involved with the murder of Seath Jackson back in 2011. Wednesday she entered a 10-year prison term guilty plea for the lesser charge of second degree murder, but with accrued credit for time served and good behavior, she will now be freed. (WCJB)

After nine years behind bars, Charlie Ely, one of the women initially sentenced for involvement in the murder of 15-year-old Jackson, is being released.

Charlie Ely, now 27-years-old, was one of five young people involved with the murder of Seath Jackson back in 2011, but she has been fighting since then, saying she received ineffective counsel at the original trial.

“People are entitled to due process and she didn’t receive it at any stage of the game. It’s a bittersweet day. This court denied her, the appellate court denied her, and we had to take it to the Federal system for somebody to finally step up and say wait a minute, this can’t happen in the United States,” Ely’s Lawyer, Jose Baez said.

Baez is known for representing Casey Anthony, the Florida woman who was found not guilty of murdering her 3-year-old daughter in 2011.

“This 18-year-old girl, her life is forever changed. Charlie is just another victim of Michael Bargo and company.”

Ely video called into the plea hearing from the marion county jail.

The court room was mostly empty aside from Judge Anthony Tatti, the clerk, attorneys and Ely’s mother.

Charlie Ely's mother hugs Defense Attorney Jose Baez after the plea hearing. (WCJB)

A fifth circuit court judge has also re-opened the case of one other defendant, 34-year-old Amber Wright.

