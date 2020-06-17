Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida officials worried about spike in coronavirus cases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials say that in parts of Florida, people under the age of 35 are testing positive for the coronavirus at a higher rate since the pandemic began, contributing to a recent surge in the number of cases in the state. Because of this, some mayors are considering tightening restrictions on places where younger folks gather — namely, bars and restaurants. According to the COVID Tracking Project, as of Wednesday morning, Florida has reported more than 80,000 positive tests out of more than 1.4 million tests conducted, giving a positivity rate of 5.5%. But the number of positive tests has been ticking up in recent days, causing alarm for officials.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TRUMP-GOLF-COURSE

Trump golf course seeks lower rent because of virus shutdown

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The golf course President Donald Trump owns near his Mar-a-Lago getaway is seeking a break on its rent because of lost business caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Trump International Golf Club wants Palm Beach County to defer some of its $88,000 monthly rent. Trump leased the land the private club sits upon from the county two decades ago under a 99-year agreement. Palm Beach County ordered the closure of golf courses in March as part of its pandemic response and they weren’t allowed to reopen for more than a month. The county has taken no action on the rent request.

LONGER HURRICANE SEASON

With storms in May, lawmaker wants a longer hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even though the six-month Atlantic hurricane season lasts as long as a typical Major League Baseball season, a Florida congresswoman thinks it needs to be longer. Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy on Wednesday sent a letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration requesting that the start of the official hurricane season be in mid-May. The current season goes from June through November. But Murphy says there has been at least one named storm before June 1 in each of the past six years. In 2020, three tropical storms _ Arthur, Bertha and Cristobal _ formed in mid-May and the beginning of June.

WATERMELONS POISONED

Farmers offer reward after watermelon crop is destroyed

NEWBERRY, Fla. (AP) — A family of farmers in north Florida is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the person they believe destroyed a field of watermelons. Hugh Martin and his stepson Joshua Moore own Martin Farms in Newberry. They say someone filled their crop sprayer with harmful chemicals that destroyed some 56 acres of watermelon. Moore says he thought he was spraying pesticides on June 1, but when he returned to the field the melons were already melting. A University of Florida agricultural representative found two types of herbicides. The family says the lost crops equate to about a half million dollars

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA AIRPORT

Florida airport has virus numbers contradicting governor

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials at Florida’s busiest airport say that only two workers out of 500 employees tested positive for COVID-19 over three days last week. Officials with Orlando International Airport said Wednesday that 132 employees overall have had the virus since the pandemic began, contradicting remarks Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the day before. DeSantis said at a news conference on Tuesday that a central Florida airport had tested 500 workers and that 260 cases had come back positive. DeSantis didn't name the airport, and he made his remarks while talking about outbreaks around the state in the past week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida governor says COVID spike will not slow economy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has no intention of reclosing Florida’s economy as the state’s daily reported coronavirus cases rose sharply to a record level. DeSantis said Tuesday that many of the newly detected are young and healthy and unlikely to suffer serious illness or death. DeSantis said much of the two-week spike in confirmed infections that pushed the daily total past 2,700 Tuesday can be traced to hot spots such as farm labor camps or particular businesses. Given those circumstances, DeSantis said it makes no sense to again severely restrict the state’s economy as it was from late March into May.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HURRICANE HUNTERS

NOAA's hurricane hunter base in Florida hit with COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say five employees of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane hunter base in central Florida have tested positive for COVID-19. The areas of the Aircraft Operations Center in Lakeland where the employees worked were closed for cleaning on June 9. The employees last worked in the center between June 3 and June 8. Spokesman Jonathan Shannon says they've notified anyone who was known to have been in contact with the employees and those people have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The aircraft fly into storms during the Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1 and lasts through November.

FATAL CRASH-BOY

6-year-old boy dead after being ejected from pickup truck

LEDGER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy has died after being ejected from a truck during a crash in Florida. The Ledger reports that the crash occurred Tuesday morning on a highway southwest of Lakeland. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Liam Earley and another boy were riding in a truck driven by a 38-year-old woman when a car drifted across the lanes and clipped the rear of the truck. The truck spun out and rolled several times. Liam was thrown from the truck and landed on the shoulder of the road. He died at a nearby hospital. Deputies say the car’s driver said he fell asleep at the wheel.

AP-US-HERTZ-STOCK-SALE

Hertz suspends plans for $500M stock sale pending SEC review

Hertz says it has put its plan to sell $500 million worth of stock on hold because the offering is being reviewed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trading in shares of the car rental company, which filed for bankruptcy protection last month, were halted before the announcement and then later resumed trading. Hertz said Monday that it received approval from the bankruptcy court to proceed with the stock sale, which would be an unusual move for a company in the throes of a bankruptcy reorganization and a very risky proposition for investors.

CONFEDERATE STATUE-FLORIDA

Florida county reconsiders housing Confederate statue

TAVARES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida county with a fraught racial history is having second thoughts about housing a Confederate statue at a tax-supported historical museum at a time when Confederate monuments across the U.S. have been removed. Lake County officials said Tuesday that they will ask the state to find a more appropriate place for the statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith. Lake County commissioners last year endorsed moving the statue to a historic courthouse that houses the Lake County Historical Society. The statue of the Confederate general has been in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.