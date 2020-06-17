Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida governor says COVID spike will not slow economy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has no intention of reclosing Florida’s economy as the state’s daily reported coronavirus cases rose sharply to a record level. DeSantis said Tuesday that many of the newly detected are young and healthy and unlikely to suffer serious illness or death. DeSantis said much of the two-week spike in confirmed infections that pushed the daily total past 2,700 Tuesday can be traced to hot spots such as farm labor camps or particular businesses. Given those circumstances, DeSantis said it makes no sense to again severely restrict the state’s economy as it was from late March into May.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HURRICANE HUNTERS

NOAA's hurricane hunter base in Florida hit with COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say five employees of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane hunter base in central Florida have tested positive for COVID-19. The areas of the Aircraft Operations Center in Lakeland where the employees worked were closed for cleaning on June 9. The employees last worked in the center between June 3 and June 8. Spokesman Jonathan Shannon says they've notified anyone who was known to have been in contact with the employees and those people have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The aircraft fly into storms during the Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1 and lasts through November.

CONFEDERATE STATUE-FLORIDA

Florida county reconsiders housing Confederate statue

TAVARES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida county with a fraught racial history is having second thoughts about housing a Confederate statue at a tax-supported historical museum at a time when Confederate monuments across the U.S. have been removed. Lake County officials said Tuesday that they will ask the state to find a more appropriate place for the statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith. Lake County commissioners last year endorsed moving the statue to a historic courthouse that houses the Lake County Historical Society. The statue of the Confederate general has been in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

MISSING WOMEN FOUND DEAD

Man charged in deaths of BLM protester and another woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man faces murder and kidnapping charges in the deaths of two women. Tallahassee police say 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr. was arrested in Orlando on Sunday, a day after 19-year-old Oluwatoyin Salau and 75-year-old Victoria Sims were found dead in a Tallahassee home. Officials didn’t say whether the women had been previously connected to each other or Glee. Authorities say Salau, who had been active in recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations, was reported missing by family members earlier this month. Sims was reported missing by family a short time later. Authorities say the investigation led to Glee’s Tallahassee home, where both women were discovered dead.

CHILD KILLED

Police: Young child killed in apparent accidental shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Jacksonville say a young child was killed in what appears to be an accidental shooting. The shooting occurred late Monday at a home in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office didn't release the age or gender of the child, but family members told WJXT that a 2-year-old boy was killed. The child was taken to a hospital where he died. Authorities say another child and several adults were also in the house at the time of the shooting. No additional details were available. An investigation is underway.

COLD MURDER SOLVED

Officials solve 1991 rape, murder of teen in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say they've solved the 1991 murder case of a teenager who was raped and strangled with her bikini top on Valentine's Day in the Florida Keys. The victim was finally identified as 18-year-old Wanda Deann Kirkum of Hornell, New York. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says her killer was Robert Lynn Bradley, who was murdered a year later in Texas at the age of 31. Officials used DNA technology to identify both the victim and the suspect. The case became known as the “Valentine Jane Doe Homicide.” Kirkum was never reported missing. Both her parents are now dead.

ALASKA-ILLEGAL BEAR KILL

Florida man fined for illegally killing black bear in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Florida man has been fined $8,000 for illegally killing a black bear in Alaska’s Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew M. Scoble on Monday fined 63-year-old James L. Connolly of St. Petersburg, Florida, for the illegal kill. Connolly was also ordered to forfeit the black bear hide and serve two years of probation, during which time he is not allowed to hunt anywhere in the United States. The judge noted Connolly’s actions were “abhorrent,” especially since he traveled to Alaska with the intent to hunt and kill a wild animal without knowing the proper areas where he could legally take an animal.

AMERICA PROTESTS-FLORIDA

Florida prosecutor won't file charges against protesters

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — More than five dozen peaceful protesters in Florida who were arrested earlier this month for unlawful assembly while demonstrating against police abuse following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota won’t be prosecuted. State Attorney Andrew Warren in Tampa said Monday that his office won’t be filing charges against 67 protesters who were arrested two weeks ago in downtown Tampa. The prosecutor’s office will also work to expunge the arrest records of the protesters who were taken into custody. Warren warned, though, that his office would prosecute anybody who takes advantage of the protests to cause destruction or commit crimes.

AMERICA PROTESTS-FLORIDA WOMAN SHOT

Protester hit in face by police rubber bullet wants answers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida protester whose bruised, bloody face made national news after she was shot with a rubber bullet by police says she wants to meet with police to talk about reform. LaToya Ratlieff was a peaceful protester at a May 31 rally in Fort Lauderdale. Video shows her walking away from police when she was shot. She suffered a cranial fracture, received 20 stitches and can still barely see from her blood-filled eye. Police haven't released the name of the officer who fired the rubber bullet and did not respond to a request for comment. On Friday, she said it's not about money, but about reform.

