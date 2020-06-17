Advertisement

Woman, 15 friends test positive for COVID-19 after night out at Jacksonville Beach Bar

A Florida woman and 15 friends tested positive for COVID-19 after night out at Florida bar.
The TABC is keeping a close eye on bars and restaurants throughout the state.
The TABC is keeping a close eye on bars and restaurants throughout the state.(Alex Gibbs)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (WVLT/WJXT) - Erika Crisp has been short of breath for several days and has tested positive for COVID-19.

So have more than a dozen of her friends.

The one thing they all had in common: a night out at Lynch's Irish Pub on June 6 in Jacksonville Beach.

Crisp, a 40-year-old health care worker from Jacksonville, said she’s been sick for eight days, and 15 of her friends have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Lynch’s learned some of its customers tested positive for coronavirus after visiting the pub, and the general manager opted to shut down voluntarily over the weekend for deep cleaning.

Crisp said she and her friends had been careful with social distancing and had stayed indoors for months “doing everything the right way.”

“And then the first night we go out, Murphy’s Law, I guess,” Crisp said. “The only thing we have in common is that one night at that one bar.”

Crisp said she regrets going out to celebrate after months of quarantining.

“I think we were careless and we went out into a public place when we should not have. And we were not wearing masks. I think we had a whole ‘out of sight, out of mind’ mentality. The state opens back up and said everybody was fine, so we took advantage of that,” Crisp said.

She said it's a lesson for everyone.

“We should be wearing masks. We should be social distancing,” Crisp said. “It was too soon to open everything back up.”

Lynch’s general manager said the pub will reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 by WVLT via WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lake City Police seek missing teen

Updated: seconds ago
Lake City Police is asking for your help to locate a missing teen.They say 13-year-old Isabella Sapp was last seen with another teenager, 14-year-old Kelcie Woolf. Police do not know where the girls were headed. Sapp was last seen wearing a black shirt and camoflauge shorts. If you have any information please call police.

Local

Gainesville City Commissioners set to discuss potential policy changes for law enforcement

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Gainesville City Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos is advocating for local law enforcement agencies to change their policies regarding mugshots and "perp" walks. The District 4 Commissioner says that make these changes will help with Criminal Justice Reform.

News

Marion County Commission votes ‘no’ on ATV park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
The Farmland Preservation Area in northern Marion County is safe from the development of a proposed ATV park.  Marion County Commissioners voted Wednesday night to not allow the ATV park to be built.

News

GRU employee suspended after racist social media post

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Termination of her employment is pending an investigation.

National

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

Latest News

National

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: 7 hours ago
The man was filmed washing away the messages written by students at Hillcrest Elementary School in Cantonsville, Maryland.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 8 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

News

Union Street Farmers Market moves to Celebration Pointe

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Union Street Farmers Market officially moved out of downtown Gainesville, re-opening at Celebration Pointe.

News

Gainesville City Commissioners to discuss COVID-19, Jail Policies and Mugshot Publishing

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The City of Gainesville Commissioners will meet Thursday. At the last meeting, commissioners expressed concerns about the rising number of cases.

News

Ocala resident dies in fatal accident in Lakeland

Updated: 9 hours ago
Published reports in Central Florida indicate 39-year-old Derek Faircloth of Ocala was killed when his Toyota crossed the center line and hit the trailer of a semi tractor-trailer.

National

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Updated: 10 hours ago
Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times.