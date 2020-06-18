Advertisement

Alachua Authorities help return lost dog to family

Miniature Pinscher "Rebel" was safely reunited with its family after going missing last week.
Miniature Pinscher "Rebel" was safely reunited with its family after going missing last week.(Coleen Tomlinson)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It's a once upon the time moment with a fairy "tail" wagging ending.

Last Friday night, Bob Schlenz was driving in a rainstorm on I-75 near the Micanopy exit when he was in a rollover accident.

His two beloved dogs were tossed out of the window, and while one dog was found the other dog escaped.

The search for Minature Pinscher “Rebel” has been going since then by the Schlenz family, pet rescue volunteers and on social media.

Rebel was seen several times but was scared and kept running, but today a lucky break.

He was spotted by two Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies and a GPD Officer.

one of the deputies bent down and called Rebel’s name and he ran into his arms.

All the volunteers got a chance to hug Rebel before he was then taken to a vet.

He is healthy and back with his family tonight in Dunnellon enjoying his favorite squeaky toy and his Dobie brother Tommy.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lake City Police seek missing teen

Updated: seconds ago
Lake City Police is asking for your help to locate a missing teen.They say 13-year-old Isabella Sapp was last seen with another teenager, 14-year-old Kelcie Woolf. Police do not know where the girls were headed. Sapp was last seen wearing a black shirt and camoflauge shorts. If you have any information please call police.

Local

Gainesville City Commissioners set to discuss potential policy changes for law enforcement

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Gainesville City Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos is advocating for local law enforcement agencies to change their policies regarding mugshots and "perp" walks. The District 4 Commissioner says that make these changes will help with Criminal Justice Reform.

News

Marion County Commission votes ‘no’ on ATV park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
The Farmland Preservation Area in northern Marion County is safe from the development of a proposed ATV park.  Marion County Commissioners voted Wednesday night to not allow the ATV park to be built.

News

GRU employee suspended after racist social media post

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Termination of her employment is pending an investigation.

National

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

Latest News

National

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: 7 hours ago
The man was filmed washing away the messages written by students at Hillcrest Elementary School in Cantonsville, Maryland.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 8 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

News

Union Street Farmers Market moves to Celebration Pointe

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Union Street Farmers Market officially moved out of downtown Gainesville, re-opening at Celebration Pointe.

News

Gainesville City Commissioners to discuss COVID-19, Jail Policies and Mugshot Publishing

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The City of Gainesville Commissioners will meet Thursday. At the last meeting, commissioners expressed concerns about the rising number of cases.

News

Ocala resident dies in fatal accident in Lakeland

Updated: 9 hours ago
Published reports in Central Florida indicate 39-year-old Derek Faircloth of Ocala was killed when his Toyota crossed the center line and hit the trailer of a semi tractor-trailer.

National

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Updated: 10 hours ago
Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times.