Alachua Authorities help return lost dog to family

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It's a once upon the time moment with a fairy "tail" wagging ending.

Last Friday night, Bob Schlenz was driving in a rainstorm on I-75 near the Micanopy exit when he was in a rollover accident.

His two beloved dogs were tossed out of the window, and while one dog was found the other dog escaped.

The search for Minature Pinscher “Rebel” has been going since then by the Schlenz family, pet rescue volunteers and on social media.

Rebel was seen several times but was scared and kept running, but today a lucky break.

He was spotted by two Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies and a GPD Officer.

one of the deputies bent down and called Rebel’s name and he ran into his arms.

All the volunteers got a chance to hug Rebel before he was then taken to a vet.

He is healthy and back with his family tonight in Dunnellon enjoying his favorite squeaky toy and his Dobie brother Tommy.

