FHP respond to fatal crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say one person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Marion County.

Troopers say around 10 p.m. Tuesday morning a 69-year-old Silver Springs woman was driving south on County Road 315.

That's when she veered off the roadway hitting a wooden fence.

The driver died at the scene.

Her 45-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

