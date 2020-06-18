FHP respond to fatal crash in Marion County
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say one person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Marion County.
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Troopers say around 10 p.m. Tuesday morning a 69-year-old Silver Springs woman was driving south on County Road 315.
That's when she veered off the roadway hitting a wooden fence.
The driver died at the scene.
Her 45-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
