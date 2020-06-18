Fire in Bradford County destroys mobile home (WCJB)

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In Bradford County, a fire destroyed a home Tuesday night.

Just before 11 p.m., Fire Rescue crews were called out to a rapidly spreading house fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire but the mobile home was a total loss.

They say the fire was started in the kitchen.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.