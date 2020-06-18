Fire in Bradford County destroys mobile home
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In Bradford County, a fire destroyed a home Tuesday night.
Just before 11 p.m., Fire Rescue crews were called out to a rapidly spreading house fire.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire but the mobile home was a total loss.
They say the fire was started in the kitchen.
No one was injured in the blaze.
