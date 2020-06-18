Advertisement

Gainesville City Commissioners set to discuss potential policy changes for law enforcement

Gainesville City Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos is asking local law enforcement agencies to consider changes to certain policies one of which involves mugshots.
Gainesville City Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos is advocating for local law enforcement agencies to change their policies regarding mugshots and "perp" walks. The District 4 Commissioner says that make these changes will help with Criminal Justice Reform.
Gainesville City Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos is advocating for local law enforcement agencies to change their policies regarding mugshots and "perp" walks. The District 4 Commissioner says that make these changes will help with Criminal Justice Reform.(WCJB)
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos is calling for changes that he says will help reform the criminal justice system. The District 4 Commissioner is urging the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the Gainesville Police Department to make changes to help protect the image of those that are arrested.

He says displaying mugshots can negatively impact how the community perceive these individuals before their due process.

“My concern with broadly putting out mugshots out there is that the people aren’t guilty. They may be guilty, but they have not been proven guilty by a jury of their peers,” said Commissioner Hayes-Santos.

As part of his letter to the city commission he is asking for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to take down a section of their website that allows people to view mugshots of inmates at the jail.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says they are not opposed to doing that.

“We are obviously open to listening and we will take the information that he requests and we will run that by our partners in the law enforcement community and the judicial community that may potentially use that information and see if it is being used by them. We are not opposed to necessarily taking it down if it is not useful,” said Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Art Forgey.

Commissioner Hayes-Santos says that he would also like for GPD to stop media “prep walks” and releasing mugshots with press releases.

He says implementing these changes can have a positive impact on the community.

“So I think it help changes that perception of having less tainted juries. I think it also changes the public perception of our community as well,” said Commissioner Hayes-Santos.

The Gainesville Police Department sent TV20 that said, “we first need to hear what the commission as a collective body, has to say about this proposal before we offer any further comment.”

Under Florida’s Sunshine Law mugshots are public record and would still be available to the public by request.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lake City Police seek missing teen

Updated: moments ago
Lake City Police is asking for your help to locate a missing teen.They say 13-year-old Isabella Sapp was last seen with another teenager, 14-year-old Kelcie Woolf. Police do not know where the girls were headed. Sapp was last seen wearing a black shirt and camoflauge shorts. If you have any information please call police.

News

Marion County Commission votes ‘no’ on ATV park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
The Farmland Preservation Area in northern Marion County is safe from the development of a proposed ATV park.  Marion County Commissioners voted Wednesday night to not allow the ATV park to be built.

News

GRU employee suspended after racist social media post

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Termination of her employment is pending an investigation.

Local

UF President Fuchs releases statement addressing racism on campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patricia Matamoros
The University of Florida President, Kent Fuchs released a statement Thursday announcing several changes in efforts to address racism and inequality on campus.

Latest News

National

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

National

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: 7 hours ago
It’s that time of year! Dust from the Sahara Desert is becoming highly concentrated in the atmosphere across North Africa and the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

National

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: 7 hours ago
The man was filmed washing away the messages written by students at Hillcrest Elementary School in Cantonsville, Maryland.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 8 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

News

Union Street Farmers Market moves to Celebration Pointe

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Union Street Farmers Market officially moved out of downtown Gainesville, re-opening at Celebration Pointe.

News

Gainesville City Commissioners to discuss COVID-19, Jail Policies and Mugshot Publishing

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The City of Gainesville Commissioners will meet Thursday. At the last meeting, commissioners expressed concerns about the rising number of cases.