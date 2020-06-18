Gainesville City Commissioners set to discuss potential policy changes for law enforcement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos is calling for changes that he says will help reform the criminal justice system. The District 4 Commissioner is urging the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the Gainesville Police Department to make changes to help protect the image of those that are arrested.

He says displaying mugshots can negatively impact how the community perceive these individuals before their due process.

“My concern with broadly putting out mugshots out there is that the people aren’t guilty. They may be guilty, but they have not been proven guilty by a jury of their peers,” said Commissioner Hayes-Santos.

As part of his letter to the city commission he is asking for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to take down a section of their website that allows people to view mugshots of inmates at the jail.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says they are not opposed to doing that.

“We are obviously open to listening and we will take the information that he requests and we will run that by our partners in the law enforcement community and the judicial community that may potentially use that information and see if it is being used by them. We are not opposed to necessarily taking it down if it is not useful,” said Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Art Forgey.

Commissioner Hayes-Santos says that he would also like for GPD to stop media “prep walks” and releasing mugshots with press releases.

He says implementing these changes can have a positive impact on the community.

“So I think it help changes that perception of having less tainted juries. I think it also changes the public perception of our community as well,” said Commissioner Hayes-Santos.

The Gainesville Police Department sent TV20 that said, “we first need to hear what the commission as a collective body, has to say about this proposal before we offer any further comment.”

Under Florida’s Sunshine Law mugshots are public record and would still be available to the public by request.

