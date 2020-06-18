Gainesville City Commissioners to discuss COVID-19, Jail Policies and Mugshot Publishing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville Commissioners will meet Thursday. At the last meeting, commissioners expressed concerns about the rising number of cases.

Mayor Lauren Poe said he's considering adding more action on top of the current county restrictions. "The county isn't seeing the numbers head in the direction needed to be in a full phase two," he said.

Commissioners will hear Sheriff Sadie Darnell defend conditions at the Alachua County Jail after allegations of improper use of force there.

They plan to talk about the policies and steps used at the jail to investigate these types of allegations.

Commissioners will also talk about the pros and cons of stopping the publishing of mugshots on the internet.

The commission will discuss how the city can publicly recognize black lives matter.

The Department of Equity and Inclusion will have an informative presentation to address racial tension within the community.

They say it’ll talk about the historical impact of systemic racism within our community.

