Gainesville Fire Rescue puts out warehouse fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville fire rescue crews were called to a business after chemicals in a warehouse caught fire.

At 12:15pm, multiple Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to a 9-1-1 call for a chemical fire at a warehouse located... Posted by Gainesville Fire Rescue on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

28 firefighters were brought in to battle a fire at the Family Pool, Spa, and Billiard Center on NW 13th street Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire while a nearby building was evacuated.

The hazardous materials team was then sent in to perform air monitoring and to mitigate the effects of the chemicals.

There were no reported injuries.

