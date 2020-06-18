GRU employee suspended after racist social media post

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of GRU has been suspected after they were told about racist posts on her Facebook page. Termination of her employment is pending an investigation.

Meanwhile, the woman says her ex-husband hacked her account and made the posts.

In a statement to TV20, GRU called the posts “sickening”.

Saying they won't tolerate racists posts and are committed to a diverse workplace.

Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe responded to the incident on social media. Saying the woman was suspended but has a right to due process.

