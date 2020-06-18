High number of migrant workers & young adults in spike of COVID cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

With consecutive days of double-digit cases reported in North Central Florida, many fear a second-wave of the pandemic. This comes after the Florida Department of Health reported nearly 2,800 new COVID-19 cases -- the highest for a single day since the beginning of a pandemic.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Governor DeSantis attributed the rise in cases to an increase in testing. Administrator of Alachua County Health Department, Paul Myers, agrees.

“I don’t think that we should be worried,” he said. “We are testing a lot of people in Alachua County, so it’s not surprising to me that we are uncovering cases. Where you have a lot of testing conducted, you’re going to find cases unfortunately.”

Another key piece of data to consider? The positivity rate.

“It still is below 2%. In other words, around 98 people out of 100 who are being tested, are testing negative. That’s good news. The other good news is that our hospitalizations for COVID-like illness has not increased. So, the severity of the disease is certainly not reflected in Alachua County,” Myers said.

While there is no way to directly link Phase 2 changes to the rise in cases, some think there is a possibility that the two are related. The good news is that the majority of these new cases are of a group not at high risk.

“A lot of younger people are being tested and a lot of that group is coming back positive. I think that the positive news on that front is that younger people really do very well with this disease and that’s why you’re not seeing an increase in cases that are being hospitalized.”

An outbreak last week in a group of agricultural workers in Alachua County is being considered as a major cause of the case spikes -- with 90 out of 100 workers testing positive for COVID-19. In Gilchrist County, 30 non-resident workers have tested positive and Levy County has reported up to 39 non-resident active COVID-19 cases.

