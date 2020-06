GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police is asking for your help to locate a missing teen.

They say 13-year-old Isabella Sapp was last seen with another teenager, 14-year-old Kelcie Woolf.

Police do not know where the girls were headed.

Sapp was last seen wearing a black shirt and camoflauge shorts.

If you have any information please call police.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.