Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

Florida shatters daily record for new virus cases - again

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s confirmed coronavirus cases have set another one-day record. More than 3,200 new infections were reported Thursday, the fifth time in eight days a new mark has been set. The increases have come as the state’s economy reopens from a partial shutdown that began in March when the pandemic spread across the nation. More than 3,200 people have died statewide since March 1. Meanwhile, 86,000 Floridians applied for new jobless benefits last week, the lowest number since the shutdown began. It’s a drop of almost 30% from the previous week and 80% since 500,000 claims were filed in mid-April.

The Latest: California police chiefs endorse reform plan

California’s police chiefs have endorsed a plan to more aggressively weed out bad cops who break the law or have a history of complaints. The California Police Chiefs Association also called for periodic checks to make sure officers are mentally stable, part of a package of reforms they offered after weeks of protests over the slayings of black people by police. The chiefs said officers could lose their training certifications, after due process hearings, if they are convicted of any felonies or certain misdemeanors or have “a history of egregious misconduct” with repeated and sustained complaints or policy violations.

Florida governor suggests closing schools during elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could close schools during the state's primary in August and during the presidential election in November under an executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said he also is encouraging state workers to staff precincts. The action was meant to provide more flexibility to elections officials across the state, who are worried that the coronavirus outbreak could pose challenges during key elections this year. Elections officials said the governor's order fell short of expections. They were hoping for consolidated voting sites and that the governor would allow voting to start sooner so they could begin counting absentee ballots earlier.

Univ. of Florida ends 'gator bait' cheer, cites racism

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations. President Kent Fuchs also announced in a Thursday letter there would be several other similar changes on campus. Fuchs says the “gator bait” cheer has “horrific historic racist imagery” involving black people being used as alligator bait. Fuchs also says task forces will look into the university's history of racial issues and whether any Confederate names are on campus buildings. Also ending is the university’s use of prison and jail inmates in agricultural programs.

Florida prosecutor charges 11 with felonies following riots

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Hillsborough County State Attorney said Thursday that he will charge 11 people with felonies related to riots and looting that took place in late May in Tampa. They’re the first formal criminal charges in Hillsborough County stemming from unrest that followed the death of George Floyd, the black man who died May 25 at the hands of police in Minneapolis. While a vast majority of the local protests over Floyd’s death have been peaceful, demonstrations on May 30 and 31 devolved into violence and damage to businesses near the University of South Florida. The charges come three days after Warren announced he would not prosecute 67 people arrested for unlawful assembly during a June 3 protest.

Police find 2 men dead at base of AT&T cell tower in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police say the bodies of two men were found in a building at the base of a cellphone tower in Jacksonville. Sheriff's Sgt. Steve Rudlaff says the men were possibly subcontractors who were doing work inside the small building. Their bodies were found early Thursday morning. Someone called police, who say the men were both shot multiple times. The agency is working with AT&T to identify the men and find out when they arrived to work at the building. No additional details were immediately available.

Police: Man arrested in Florida for shooting 8 at Texas bar

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say federal agents in Florida have arrested a man charged in a shooting outside a Texas bar that injured eight people. San Antonio police say U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Jenelius Crew Thursday morning as he left a hotel in Miami. Police say detectives obtained warrants for his arrest Wednesday on eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from a shooting last Friday in the parking lot of a large San Antonio bar called Rebar. Police say the man was part of a group that had been turned away because they were too inebriated.

Hertz board scraps planned $500M stock sale amid SEC review

Hertz has scrapped a plan to sell $500 million worth of stock, a move coming a day after the car rental company in the throes of bankruptcy reorganization disclosed that federal regulators were reviewing the proposed offering. In a regulatory filing Thursday, Hertz said that its board of directors determined that ditching the stock offering was in the best interests of the company. Trading in Hertz shares were halted for several hours for the second day in a row Thursday and resumed following the disclosure. They ended down 10% at $1.80. Hertz’s stock had been surging, climbing 80% this month, but remains down more than 88% this year.

As racism protests roil US, Florida revisits dark past

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On Election Day a century ago, a white mob swept through a tiny Florida citrus town after a black man showed up at the polls to vote. Over two days of terror, the mob set fire to homes and drove black residents from their community. As the centennial of the 1920 Ocoee Election Day Riots approaches, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is considering a bill requiring schools to do more to highlight that day in history classes. It would also order state officials to identify parks, buildings and other facilities that could be renamed in honor of those who died during the riots in Ocoee, a tiny community west of Orlando.

Miami-Dade school board votes to boost anti-racism teaching

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami-Dade County school board has voted to find ways to enhance the teaching of anti-racism as part of the curriculum in one of the nation’s largest school districts. The proposal passed late Wednesday by 8-1 vote in one of the nation's largest school districts. Most board members said Miami-Dade schools need to firmly combat racism amid weeks of protests nationwide over the policing of black people. Board members also said they fielded hundreds of calls and emails as part of what appeared to have been a misinformation campaign accusing them of trying to indoctrinate children with communist ideas.