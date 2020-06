GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Tonight: Showers ending then clearing late. Lows in the mid/upper 60′s.

Thursday: Starting out sunny then increasing clouds. Scattered afternoon & evening T-Showers. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Extended Outlook: Increasing heat and humidity through the end of the week and weekend. Temps expected to remain in the low 90′s through next week.

