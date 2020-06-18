Marion County Commission votes ‘no’ on ATV park

MARION CO., Fla. (WCJB) - The Farmland Preservation Area in northern Marion County is safe from the development of a proposed ATV park.

Marion County Commissioners voted Wednesday night to not allow the ATV park to be built.

The property located at the intersection of County Roads 329 and 318 is surrounded by horse farms and homes.

At Wednesday’s special Zoning and Planning meeting, commissioners heard public testimony from supporters and those against the proposed “Double Gate ATV park.”

Many of those testifying against the project said that the park would impact the environment, traffic patterns and would be too noisy.

And after four hours of discussion and public comment, the board unanimously voted against issuing a special use permit for the ATV park.

The only thing the board approved was a zoning change for a rural activity center that can now be built on five-acres of the land.

“Last night was a huge success and it was only through the tremendous grass roots effort from the community and all of the support we received and the hundreds of letters that were sent in by supporters and concerned neighbors and citizens that we were successful,” Director of Community Affairs with the organization Horse Farms Forever, Sara Fennessy said.

The developer and applicant must now find another use for the property and Double Gate will have to find another location for the ATV park.

