MFHA Training Initiative in Alachua County receives award

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -

The Alachua County Mental Health First Aid training program was recently recognized with an achievement award from the National Association of Counties.

The MHFA initiative was a three-year effort to train county employees in a curriculum that is designed to provide tools to identify mental health issues and respond appropriately.

"It's important to give them the tools that they can use for when they might have an occasion to experience somebody who needs some assistance," said Stuart Wegener, Alachua County's Court Services Criminal Justice Liaison.

Meridian behavioral healthcare and Partnership for strong families provided the faculty to deliver the training.

More than 100 full-day training sessions were offered during the initiative.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.