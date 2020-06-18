Neal Dunn endorses James Saint George as third district member of congress

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Endorsements are critical at this point in the race to replace Ted Yoho as the third district member of congress and one candidate got a big one on Wednesday.

James Saint George, a physician from Green Cove Springs, received the endorsement of second district congressman Neal Dunn.

Yoho has said he is not endorsing his replacement in the primary, but his son Tyler Yoho is endorsing clay county commissioner Gavin Rollins.

Other Republicans running are Kat Cammack, Ryan Chamberlin, Todd Chase, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Millado, Judson Sapp, and Amy Pope Wells.

