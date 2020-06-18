Ocala man accused of bombing DCF building pleads guilty

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -

U.S attorney’s office says Tommy Holt,26, has pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device.

The plea agreement says in November of last year Holt made eight Molotov cocktails using glass bottles filled with gasoline.

He tried to throw one at the DCF branch in Marion County. Officers caught him with a lighter in his hand. Court records show holt had previously lost custody of his five children.

He is facing up to 10 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.