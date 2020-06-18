Ocala resident dies in fatal accident in Lakeland
Published reports in Central Florida indicate 39-year-old Derek Faircloth of Ocala was killed when his Toyota crossed the center line and hit the trailer of a semi tractor-trailer.
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Ocala has been killed in a wreck in Lakeland.
Published reports in Central Florida indicate 39-year-old Derek Faircloth of Ocala was killed when his Toyota crossed the center line and hit the trailer of a semi tractor-trailer.
Faircloth's SUV then hit a pickup head-on. He and that driver were killed.
State troopers say Faircloth’s vehicle was involved in a hit and run crash earlier in the day.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.