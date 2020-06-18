Ocala resident dies in fatal accident in Lakeland

Ocala resident dies in fatal wreck (WCJB)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Ocala has been killed in a wreck in Lakeland.

Published reports in Central Florida indicate 39-year-old Derek Faircloth of Ocala was killed when his Toyota crossed the center line and hit the trailer of a semi tractor-trailer.

Faircloth's SUV then hit a pickup head-on. He and that driver were killed.

State troopers say Faircloth’s vehicle was involved in a hit and run crash earlier in the day.

