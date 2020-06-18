Small plane crashes in Suwannee County
Fire Rescue crews say as the pilot was taking off from the Little River Airpark when the plane lost lift and crashed.
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Suwannee County.
The aircraft collided with trees at the end of the airstrip.
Luckily no one was injured, and a small fire caused by the crash was quickly put out.
