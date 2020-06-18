Small plane crashes in Suwannee County

Suwannee Plane Crash (WCJB)

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Suwannee County.

Fire Rescue crews say as the pilot was taking off from the Little River Airpark when the plane lost lift and crashed.

The aircraft collided with trees at the end of the airstrip.

Luckily no one was injured, and a small fire caused by the crash was quickly put out.

