UF President Fuchs releases statement addressing racism on campus.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida President, Kent Fuchs, released a statement Thursday announcing several changes in efforts to address racism and inequality on campus. After this announcement, Gator games may sound a little different, even when stadiums are full again.

Some of the changes that will be made:

Training will be required for all students, faculty, and staff on racism, inclusion, and bias. That’s just one of the additions president Fuchs addressed in the state.

The popular “Gator Bait” cheer at sporting events will no longer be allowed, which he says has racist imagery associated with it, historically.

Fuchs also mentioned that he is personally committed to removing any monuments or names on campus that celebrate Confederacy, as well as revising elements of the curriculum.

“The whole purpose of having education and training is really to get us to have a conversation about things that we already know and are in our heads but we don’t have the courage to speak out loud,” said Antonio Farias, Chief Diversity Officer.

