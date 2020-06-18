Advertisement

UF President Fuchs releases statement addressing racism on campus

UF President Fuchs releases statement addressing racism on campus.
UF President Fuchs releases statement addressing racism on campus.(WCJB)
By Patricia Matamoros
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida President, Kent Fuchs, released a statement Thursday announcing several changes in efforts to address racism and inequality on campus. After this announcement, Gator games may sound a little different, even when stadiums are full again.

Some of the changes that will be made:

Training will be required for all students, faculty, and staff on racism, inclusion, and bias. That’s just one of the additions president Fuchs addressed in the state.

The popular “Gator Bait” cheer at sporting events will no longer be allowed, which he says has racist imagery associated with it, historically.

Fuchs also mentioned that he is personally committed to removing any monuments or names on campus that celebrate Confederacy, as well as revising elements of the curriculum.

“The whole purpose of having education and training is really to get us to have a conversation about things that we already know and are in our heads but we don’t have the courage to speak out loud,” said Antonio Farias, Chief Diversity Officer.

If you would like to read the full statement, click

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lake City Police seek missing teen

Updated: moments ago
Lake City Police is asking for your help to locate a missing teen.They say 13-year-old Isabella Sapp was last seen with another teenager, 14-year-old Kelcie Woolf. Police do not know where the girls were headed. Sapp was last seen wearing a black shirt and camoflauge shorts. If you have any information please call police.

Local

Gainesville City Commissioners set to discuss potential policy changes for law enforcement

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Gainesville City Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos is advocating for local law enforcement agencies to change their policies regarding mugshots and "perp" walks. The District 4 Commissioner says that make these changes will help with Criminal Justice Reform.

News

Marion County Commission votes ‘no’ on ATV park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
The Farmland Preservation Area in northern Marion County is safe from the development of a proposed ATV park.  Marion County Commissioners voted Wednesday night to not allow the ATV park to be built.

News

GRU employee suspended after racist social media post

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Termination of her employment is pending an investigation.

Latest News

National

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

National

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: 7 hours ago
It’s that time of year! Dust from the Sahara Desert is becoming highly concentrated in the atmosphere across North Africa and the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

National

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: 7 hours ago
The man was filmed washing away the messages written by students at Hillcrest Elementary School in Cantonsville, Maryland.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 8 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

News

Union Street Farmers Market moves to Celebration Pointe

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Union Street Farmers Market officially moved out of downtown Gainesville, re-opening at Celebration Pointe.

News

Gainesville City Commissioners to discuss COVID-19, Jail Policies and Mugshot Publishing

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The City of Gainesville Commissioners will meet Thursday. At the last meeting, commissioners expressed concerns about the rising number of cases.