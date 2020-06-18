Union Street Farmers Market moves to Celebration Pointe

Union Street Farmers Market at Celebration Pointe (WCJB)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Union Street Farmers Market officially moved out of downtown Gainesville, re-opening at Celebration Pointe.

The Union Street Market has been around since the 1990s.

The weekly market is in its first few weeks at Celebration Pointe.

Rain or shine, the farmers market runs every Wednesday afternoon from 4-7 p.m. for people to buy from vendors and listen to live music.

