Balloon artist brightens lawns with her art

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses across North Central Florida are starting to bounce back-- but many of them are re-opening with a new view of their business.

Before the pandemic, Owner of Red Dog Balloons, Denise Myford would entertain at events like birthday parties, business grand openings, and at other community activities.

But COVID-19 quickly stopped these events from happening. Since the beginning of March, Myford’s business has brought in little income.

“All of us entertainers, anybody that had anything to do with balloons we were basically just shut down,” Myford said.

In trying to keep her business afloat, she decided to try and incorporate a no contact approach.

Owner of Red Dog Balloons, Denise Myford has started creating yard art as a way to help her customers celebrate while at a safe social distance. (WCJB)

Now she’s creating yard art for her customers so they can still celebrate but also be at a safe social distance.

“We come out, we install it in the ground, we do everything, we leave it out there and that’s it,” Myford added.

But for myford, this is her passion, “I was really having withdrawals if you will not being able to do this,” she said.

So whether she’s creating her art for an event or just to surprise a friend, she says she’s happy to be back sharing happiness with her community.

