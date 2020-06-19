‘Big Read’ Grant Awards $15,000 to North Central Florida Library And Museum

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two North Central Florida centers of learning for the received a $15,000 grant.

The National Endowment for the Arts awarded the Alachua County Library District and the Florida Museum of Natural History the funding as part of its “Big Read” Grant.

The money will be used for programs based around the award-winning book “Lab Girl” which touches on themes of science, trees and love.

The library and the museum will prepare a program centered around the book from September through February.

