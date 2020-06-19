Bradford County deputies awarded high honors from American Police Hall of Fame
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County deputies received high honors for bravery after responding to calls about a shooting.
Sgt. Hannah Haas, Master Deputy Frankie Krol and Master Deputy Michael Garmon received a silver star from the American Police Hall of Fame. The award recognizes how deputies took action during a shooting incident in March.
Deputies heard gunshots inside a home where they successfully intervened and deescalated a physical altercation between a man and his adult son.
No one was shot during the incident.
Copyright 2020 WCJB.