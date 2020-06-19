Advertisement

Columbia County commissioners vote to table noise ordinance proposal

The county may soon get a noise ordinance, but it will have to wait a little while longer.
Columbia County meeting
Columbia County meeting(WCJB)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hearing concerns from residents about the county’s race tracks and farms, county commissioners voted to table the noise ordinance proposal until exemptions could be worked into it.

Generally, the proposal would ban loud and raucous noise that degrades the environment. The ordinance would be enforced at the discretion of sheriffs deputies.

Commissioners are hoping to revisit the issue during their next meeting on July 16th.

