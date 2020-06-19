Disney cancels Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, modifies and extends Food & Wine Festival

Advertisement

By Adam Poulisse
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTV) - This year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom has been canceled, Walt Disney World Parks announced Thursday evening.

In addition, the parks have announced a modified Food & Wine Festival, which includes extending it until the fall.

“While assessing ... Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, we determined that many of its hallmarks – stage shows, parades, and fireworks – are unable to take place in this new, unprecedented environment,” Disney announced in its blog. “With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.”

Disney H2O Glow Nights at Typhoon Lagoon have also been canceled for the rest of 2020, the parks said.

Guests who have already bought tickets to the events will receive information about refunds over the few weeks.

A “modified” version of the International Food & Wine Festival at EPCOT will begin July 15 and continue until the fall, making it the longest festival yet, Disney said. It will include over 20 signature global marketplaces.

The Eat to the Beat Concert Series will also not take place this year, Disney said.

No decisions have been made regarding Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

