Elder Options receives $10K grant

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -

A non-profit organization got a boost to help seniors during the pandemic.

Elder Options in Alachua County received a $10,000 grant from the Women's Giving circle" of the Community Foundation of North Central Florida to help senior women who are living alone become more connected.

"We really want to do this kind of outreach so we can make sure we can try to find those seniors in Alachua County that are really in need and we can get these tablets in their hands," said Kristen Griffis, CEO of Elder Options.

The money will be invested in WiFi-enabled tablets to help seniors connect with their families and to participate in online classes.

"If they're seniors out there that do not have the money to have a device and WiFi, then they're missing out right now on virtual services that are being offered," Griffis said. "We wanted to be able to find a way to meet that unmet need and that gap."

Griffis says the organization plans on having the tablets in hand by mid-July.

The number to Elder Options Helpline is 1-800-262-2243 and the website is agingresources.org

