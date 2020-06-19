FL Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:

02-29-30-37-41, Cash Ball: 3

(two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one; Cash Ball: three)

01-03-05-29-31

(one, three, five, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26 million

5-2

(five, two)

1-9

(one, nine)

6-8-1

(six, eight, one)

7-4-2

(seven, four, two)

2-5-7-2

(two, five, seven, two)

9-9-6-9

(nine, nine, six, nine)

8-6-7-9-8

(eight, six, seven, nine, eight)

9-9-6-9-8

(nine, nine, six, nine, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $25 million