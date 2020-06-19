Florida reports another 3,822 cases of COVID-19, new one-day record

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPLG) -Florida reported another 3,822 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday morning, breaking the one-day record of 3,207 set just 24 hours earlier.

Florida is now up to 89,748 total confirmed cases and 3,104 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the health department.

There were 43 new coronavirus-related deaths reported Friday morning across the state.

The 3,822 new cases in one day is a 19% jump from what had been the record a day earlier, and it’s more than double what had been the record for single-day cases just a week ago (1,902).

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 1.5 million tests for COVID-19, with 5.9% coming back positive.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.