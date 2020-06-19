Advertisement

Florida reports another 3,822 cases of COVID-19, new one-day record

Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.(Associated Press)
By David Selig, WPLG Digital Executive Producer
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPLG) -Florida reported another 3,822 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday morning, breaking the one-day record of 3,207 set just 24 hours earlier.

Florida is now up to 89,748 total confirmed cases and 3,104 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the health department.

There were 43 new coronavirus-related deaths reported Friday morning across the state.

The 3,822 new cases in one day is a 19% jump from what had been the record a day earlier, and it’s more than double what had been the record for single-day cases just a week ago (1,902).

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 1.5 million tests for COVID-19, with 5.9% coming back positive.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Juneteenth March for Freedom

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Gator Chapter of the NAACP will lead their March for Freedom to celebrate Juneteenth.

News

Gainesville City Commission wants mugshots and “perp walks” done away with

Updated: 13 hours ago
Gainesville City Commission approve measure to request mugshots and "perp walks" be done away with by Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell

News

Hundreds gather at Gainesville city hall for a Black Communities Matter rally

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Hundreds gathered to learn about the history of Gainesville's black communities and take action to preserve them.

News

Hundreds gather at Gainesville City Hall for a Black Communities Matter rally

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Thousands gathered to learn the history of Black in Gainesville and take action on how to preserve them.

Latest News

News

Orchid Cove hosts parade for senior residents

Updated: 14 hours ago
Families drove to north central Florida today to see their relatives during a nursing home parade.

News

Marion County residents find hand grenade on their property

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The reason for the hand grenade being on the property is unknown

News

Elder Options receives $10K grant

Updated: 14 hours ago
Elder Options in Alachua County received a $10,000 grant from the Women's Giving circle" of the Community Foundation of North Central Florida to help senior women who are living alone become more connected.

News

Columbia County commissioners vote to table noise ordinance proposal

Updated: 14 hours ago
The county may soon get a noise ordinance, but it will have to wait a little while longer.

News

Newberry Watermelon Festival planned for Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
The tradition will not be canceled due to COVID-19

News

Lake City Police seek missing teen

Updated: 19 hours ago
Lake City Police is asking for your help to locate a missing teen.They say 13-year-old Isabella Sapp was last seen with another teenager, 14-year-old Kelcie Woolf. Police do not know where the girls were headed. Sapp was last seen wearing a black shirt and camoflauge shorts. If you have any information please call police.