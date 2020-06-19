Advertisement

Following athletes, NCAA takes aim at Confederate flag

The NCAA will be banning states with Confederate symbols on their flags from hosting NCAA Championship events
The current ban, in place since 2001, prevents states from hosting what the NCAA calls predetermined championship sites, such as men's basketball tournament games. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
The current ban, in place since 2001, prevents states from hosting what the NCAA calls predetermined championship sites, such as men's basketball tournament games.
By Ralph D. Russo
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Emboldened by the athletes it serves, the NCAA is taking another stand on a social issue.

The NCAA on Friday expanded its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its sponsored events, one day after the Southeastern Conference made a similar declaration aimed at the Mississippi state flag.

The current NCAA ban, in place since 2001, applies to what the NCAA calls predetermined sites, such as for men’s basketball tournament games.

Mississippi is the only state currently affected by the policy. The expanded ban — supported by all eight public universities in the state — means that even when sites of NCAA events are determined by performance, as they are in baseball, women’s basketball and softball, Mississippi schools will not be permitted to host.

