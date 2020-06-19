Football workouts continue in Lake Butler

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -

After advancing to the Class 1A region title game last year, the Union County Fightin’ Tigers are driven to do even better in 2020. UCH is in week three of summer workouts after having spring practice canceled, just like the rest of the schools in NCFL. Andrew Thomas takes the reigns at Union County after coaching the previous two seasons at Trinity Catholic.

