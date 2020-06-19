Gainesville City Commission wants mugshots and “perp walks” done away with

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The practice of posting mug shots of people arrested by law enforcement in Gainesville may soon come to an end.

In Thursday night’s city commission meeting, Gainesville leaders voted to send a letter to Sheriff Sadie Darnell asking her to take down mug shots from the jail website.

The commission also voted to direct the Gainesville City Police to end the practice of “perp walks” unless there is a law enforcement related need.

