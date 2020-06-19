Gator chapter of the NAACP Celebrates Juneteenth

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of more than 100 marchers joined with the Gator chapter of the NAACP to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth s the celebration of the last slaves in Galveston, Texas being freed on June 19, 1865 and a march in Gainesville on Friday morning had people celebrating the occasion while still fighting for racial change.

Casey Jones II is a Gainesville rapper who performed before the march began he said,

“Juneteenth to me means, hey we’re free we’re actually a part of society yet we still have a lot of work to do. It’s kind of like black people’s birthday.”

There’s even talk of making Juneteenth a federal holiday similar to the Fourth of July. Some marchers say that it is something they would fully back and endorse.

“I believe it should be a paid holiday just like the 4th of July because it’s our independence day. If we get 4th of July off we need Juneteenth off as well.” President of the NAACP Gator Chapter Mackintosh Joachim said.

The march ended at J.J Finley Elementary as marchers celebrated the Alachua County school board’s decision to change the name because they say Finley was a judge not worthy of being celebrated.

“We thought it’s what’s best for all of us to demonstrate to the city and the state that it’s time for us to change racist and confederate individuals,” Joachim said.

The NAACP is pushing to change the name to Josiah T. Walls Elementary, he was the third African American elected to congress and was from Gainesville. The Alachua County school board has yet to decide on who they will rename the elementary school after.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.