Advertisement

Gator chapter of the NAACP Celebrates Juneteenth

Marchers celebrated a second victory for the Black Lives Matter movement as well.
By Landon Harrar
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of more than 100 marchers joined with the Gator chapter of the NAACP to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth s the celebration of the last slaves in Galveston, Texas being freed on June 19, 1865 and a march in Gainesville on Friday morning had people celebrating the occasion while still fighting for racial change.

Casey Jones II is a Gainesville rapper who performed before the march began he said,

“Juneteenth to me means, hey we’re free we’re actually a part of society yet we still have a lot of work to do. It’s kind of like black people’s birthday.”

There’s even talk of making Juneteenth a federal holiday similar to the Fourth of July. Some marchers say that it is something they would fully back and endorse.

“I believe it should be a paid holiday just like the 4th of July because it’s our independence day. If we get 4th of July off we need Juneteenth off as well.” President of the NAACP Gator Chapter Mackintosh Joachim said.

The march ended at J.J Finley Elementary as marchers celebrated the Alachua County school board’s decision to change the name because they say Finley was a judge not worthy of being celebrated.

“We thought it’s what’s best for all of us to demonstrate to the city and the state that it’s time for us to change racist and confederate individuals,” Joachim said.

The NAACP is pushing to change the name to Josiah T. Walls Elementary, he was the third African American elected to congress and was from Gainesville. The Alachua County school board has yet to decide on who they will rename the elementary school after.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lake City Police searching for missing teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lake City Police searching for missing teen are looking for a missing teen.

News

Hundreds gather for a Juneteenth Liberation Rally in Gainesville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Many were expecting to rally for Juneteenth at the MLK Center in Gainesville but the crowd went home knowing more about injustice in the prison system.

News

Hollywood evolves during pandemic with drive-in premiere

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Pearson
Hollywood evolves during pandemic with drive-in premiere

Sports

Former Florida State player starts online petition to change name of Doak Campbell Stadium

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The stadium was named after the university's former president, Doak Campbell.

News

Graduation speech gone wrong

Updated: 10 hours ago
“Honestly, I’m trying to read my scribble because I wrote this at like 3:30 this morning,” said Marion County Public Schools Superintendent Heidi Maier in a speech to Vanguard High School’s graduating class.

Latest News

News

Following athletes, NCAA takes aim at Confederate flag

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ralph D. Russo
NCAA championship events will not be played in states where the confederate flag has a prominent presence

News

Husband and widow donate organs to same man 16 years apart

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Josh Kimble
When Bryan Herrington died in an accident in 2004, his organs were donated to several recipients, including Jeff Granger, who received one of Bryan’s kidneys and his pancreas. Sixteen years later, after the original kidney transplant begin failing, Bryan's wife Terri donated her own kidney in its place.

News

Balloon artist brightens lawns with her art

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Owner of Red Dog Balloons, Denise Myford has started creating yard art as a way to help her customers celebrate while at a safe social distance.

Sports

Union County in week three of summer workouts

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The Fightin' tigers are back at work under new head coach Andrew Thomas

News

Juneteenth March for Freedom

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Gator Chapter of the NAACP will lead their March for Freedom to celebrate Juneteenth.