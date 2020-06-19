Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s confirmed coronavirus cases have set another one-day record. More than 3,200 new infections were reported Thursday, the fifth time in eight days a new mark has been set. The increases have come as the state’s economy reopens from a partial shutdown that began in March when the pandemic spread across the nation. More than 3,200 people have died statewide since March 1. Meanwhile, 86,000 Floridians applied for new jobless benefits last week, the lowest number since the shutdown began. It’s a drop of almost 30% from the previous week and 80% since 500,000 claims were filed in mid-April.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could close schools during the state's primary in August and during the presidential election in November under an executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said he also is encouraging state workers to staff precincts. The action was meant to provide more flexibility to elections officials across the state, who are worried that the coronavirus outbreak could pose challenges during key elections this year. Elections officials said the governor's order fell short of expections. They were hoping for consolidated voting sites and that the governor would allow voting to start sooner so they could begin counting absentee ballots earlier.

UNDATED (AP) — The mother of an African American boy filed a $300,000 lawsuit Thursday, saying three sheriff’s deputies near Portland pinned him to the ground — one by pressing a knee on his neck — outside a suburban mall. The lawsuit says the incident happened last August after the 12-year-old witnessed a fight and was walking away. It says the boy's friends repeatedly told Clackamas County deputies his age. Ka'Mar Benbo is 13 now but was 12 at the time. A spokesperson for the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday. Chris Owen, spokesman for the Clackamas County District Attorney, said nothing had been submitted to prosecutors on the incident.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations. President Kent Fuchs also announced in a Thursday letter there would be several other similar changes on campus. Fuchs says the “gator bait” cheer has “horrific historic racist imagery” involving black people being used as alligator bait. Fuchs also says task forces will look into the university's history of racial issues and whether any Confederate names are on campus buildings. Also ending is the university’s use of prison and jail inmates in agricultural programs.