Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations. President Kent Fuchs also announced in a Thursday letter there would be several other similar changes on campus. Fuchs says the “gator bait” cheer has “horrific historic racist imagery” involving black people being used as alligator bait. Fuchs also says task forces will look into the university's history of racial issues and whether any Confederate names are on campus buildings. Also ending is the university’s use of prison and jail inmates in agricultural programs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says running back Tim Jordan is no longer on the team after he was arrested May 30 in Florida on gun and marijuana charges. Jordan would have been a senior for the Volunteers, and the native of Bartow, Florida, played in 12 games last season. He finished third with 428 yards rushing on 104 carries with one touchdown, and he also caught six passes for 46 yards. Asked about Jordan’s status with the Volunteers during a Zoom conference call Thursday, Pruitt said only that he is no longer on the team.

UNDATED (AP) — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is introducing a bill that would protect the NCAA from being challenged in court if the association changes its rules to allow athletes to earn money for endorsement deals and personal appearances. Earlier this week, the NCAA was hit with an antitrust lawsuit seeking damages for current and former athletes that could cost the association millions. Rubio's bill also comes six days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into a law a bill that allows college athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses. That law goes into effect July 2021. The NCAA is seeking help from Congress as more states push forward their own NIL bills.