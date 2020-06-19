Hundreds gather at Gainesville city hall for a Black Communities Matter rally

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

It was a Black Lives Matter protest that hit close to a home that some people don't have. A sea of supporters crowded Gainesville city hall to remind city leaders of promises not kept.

The Seminary Lane apartments were torn down in 2009 with an eye toward building new affordable housing units in their place. Now a developer wants to build student housing there.

Hundreds of people at Gainesville city hall rallied to preserve the history of one of the city's oldest black communities on 5th Avenue and Pleasant Street. The organizer said, "but we want people today to be moved by the stories that they hear"

The story being the history of seminary lane apartments, an affordable housing complex that once stood off of 5th Avenue.

Organizer Desmon Duncan-Walker said, "We're fighting for seminary lane because there were a group of residents that were displaced. Promised that they would be able to come back to housing that would be built better. That didn't happen. Ten years passed and here we are today looking at a proposal from a developer who wants to develop that land for student housing. So I say we don't have a student housing crisis we have an affordable housing crisis."

Duncan-Walker's goal for the group is to join a hearing via zoom to appeal a plan to build student housing on the now vacant lot.

One UF veterinary student agrees that more needs to be done to cater to the community.

Devon Mims said, “The indigenous populations that were turned over for this university, the things that we don’t talk about in terms of the effects that the University of Florida has had on the East side of Gainesville. The fact that we shut down one of the only accessible hospitals in the East side of Gainesville to build fancy new stuff for students and populations in Gainesville who do not need it.”

Speakers from the NAACP, Dream Defenders and the Gainesville Alliance for Equitable Development educated the crowd on how to revitalize black communities.

One resident with a youth group led by example with a message.

Youth football coach Savonte Hunt said, "I mean that we're all in the same community that we're not dangerous people. If you can see us from kids all the way up it's much more special. But as long as you can see us, and actually see us out here walking together and talking together. I mean we good people just like everybody else."

For the group, standing up for Seminary Lane means more than just bringing back affordable housing.

It means everybody in the crowd goes home knowing that Black Communities Matter.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.