Husband and widow donate organs to same man 16 years apart

(WCJB) - Organ donation is often considered a miracle for the recipient. For two Florida families, that miracle is now a bond.

When Bryan Herrington died in an accident in 2004, his organs were donated to several recipients, including Jeff Granger, who received one of Bryan’s kidneys and his pancreas.

After Jeff sent a thank you note to Bryan’s wife, Terri, the two stayed in touch anonymously for the next year until Terri responded with a phone number and the two talked. The two families have now been friends for 15 years.

Then last year, one of Jeff’s kidney’s, the one he had received from Bryan, begin failing. And without hesitation, Terri offered one of hers.

“God had laid it on my heart when I got back from the Rosebowl Parade (which features the “Donate for Life” float),” said Terri Herrington. “He just kept sticking it there and, you know, you go on Facebook and things pop up and living donors, and people needing kidneys, and I was like, ‘Okay, maybe I should do this and maybe I shouldn’t’. And then it comes up that Jeff did, and I was like, ‘Okay, well, that was the sign that this should be it’.

“I just don’t know how you can put into words how you can help someone live longer, because it’s not actually just one person. It’s Jeff, and his wife, and his brothers, and his sisters. Being able to help somebody and have it ripple all the way through with other people is special.”

After many months and several delays, the procedure was successfully completed this past March.

Jeff and Terri remain close. And because Jeff still has Bryan’s pancreas and now Terri’s kidney, in a way, the husband and wife have been reunited.

