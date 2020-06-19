Juneteenth March for Freedom

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Juneteenth marks the day the nation commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

The Gator Chapter of the NAACP will lead their March for Freedom to celebrate.

Starting at 11:30 they'll march from the A. Quinn Jones Center and peacefully walk to JJ Finley Elementary School.

The NAACP has been on the front lines fighting for JJ Finley to be renamed.

Now that the Alachua County School Board is starting the process of renaming the school, the organization hopes to keep the positive momentum flowing.

NAACP Political Actions Chair, Stephon Adams, said Juneteenth is a day for celebration.

“In a time where everything is completely chaotic, the NAACP as an organization we try to strive for peace and keeping balance and freedom alive in this country,” he said.

In addition to the march, they have a line up of speakers and performers scheduled.

One of the performers is expected to debut 'Can I Live' a song about being black in America and suffering at the hands of police brutality and racism.

Participators are encouraged to bring signs promoting their message along with water and a face mask.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.