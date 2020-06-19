Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA UNEMPLOYMENT

Florida unemployment hits 14.5% in coronavirus' wake

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate jumped higher in May, hitting a record 14.5% as the state continued reeling from the economic shutdowns caused by the corona virus outbreak. According to the U.S. Labor Department, Florida’s unemployment rate jumped slightly from the 13.8% figure in April. Before the coronavirus hit and devastated the state’s tourism, retail and other industries, February’s unemployment rate had been 2.8%. Florida has shed about 850,000 jobs compared to May 2019. The state's unemployment is at levels not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Before April, the highest unemployment Florida had seen since World War II had been 11.3% in early 2010.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida shatters daily record for new virus cases - again

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s confirmed coronavirus cases have set another one-day record. More than 3,200 new infections were reported Thursday, the fifth time in eight days a new mark has been set. The increases have come as the state’s economy reopens from a partial shutdown that began in March when the pandemic spread across the nation. More than 3,200 people have died statewide since March 1. Meanwhile, 86,000 Floridians applied for new jobless benefits last week, the lowest number since the shutdown began. It’s a drop of almost 30% from the previous week and 80% since 500,000 claims were filed in mid-April.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DISNEY HALLOWEEN PARTY

Disney cancels Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World has canceled the 2020 version of its after-hours Halloween party at Magic Kingdom and announced changes to the annual food and wine festival. Park officials announced Thursday night that the Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which usually begins in mid-August, won't return this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The extra ticket event features a parade, character meet-and-greets and trick-or-treating. Park officials say Epcot will reopen July 15 with A Taste of the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival. Disney closed its parks in mid-March and will reopen in phases beginning July 11.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TOURISM

Summer vacationers weigh testing, quarantine or staying home

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Homebound travelers desperate to venture out for the first time since the pandemic are confronting a vacation landscape this summer that may require coronavirus tests for the family and even quarantines. The unusual rules are part of efforts by states from Maine to Hawaii to strike a balance between containing the virus and encouraging out-of-state visitors to spend their cash on hotels, restaurants and other businesses. The myriad of different measures has gotten a thumbs-down from many in the tourism industry, who fear visitors will choose to wait things out until they can hit the beach without worrying about violating a state-imposed quarantine or searching for a testing site.

AP-FL-ELECTIONS-FLORIDA

Florida governor suggests closing schools during elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could close schools during the state's primary in August and during the presidential election in November under an executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said he also is encouraging state workers to staff precincts. The action was meant to provide more flexibility to elections officials across the state, who are worried that the coronavirus outbreak could pose challenges during key elections this year. Elections officials said the governor's order fell short of expections. They were hoping for consolidated voting sites and that the governor would allow voting to start sooner so they could begin counting absentee ballots earlier.

FRIEND SHOT

Man fatally shoots friend with rifle he thought was unloaded

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a 26-year-old Florida man pointed what he thought was an unloaded rifle at his friend and shot him in the chest. Shea Michael Harkins is charged with manslaughter following the shooting on Thursday night in Palm Harbor. Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies say 26-year-old Sean Cook was at Harkins' home to play video games with him. Harkins told deputies he picked up the rifle he'd been customizing and pointed it at Cook as a joke. But a round was in the chamber. Cook was shot in the chest. Harkins remained in jail on Friday.

BC-US-2020-CENSUS

Advocates worry blacks, Hispanics falling behind in census

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Halfway through the extended effort to count every U.S. resident, civil rights leaders worry that minority communities are falling behind in responding to the 2020 census. Both the National Urban League and the NALEO Educational Fund are sounding the alarm blacks and Hispanics are trailing the rest of the nation in answering the census questionnaire. The count helps determine where $1.5 trillion in federal funding goes and how many congressional seats each state gets. An analysis shows that neighborhoods with concentrations of black residents had a self-response rate of 51%. That compares to 53.8% for Hispanic neighborhoods and 65.5% for white-dominant neighborhoods.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BIDEN-KLOBUCHAR

Klobuchar urges Biden to pick nonwhite woman as running mate

CHICAGO (AP) — Amy Klobuchar is dropping out of vice presidential contention and urging Democrat Joe Biden to select a woman of color instead. The Minnesota senator said Thursday night on MSNBC that she called the presumptive presidential nominee Wednesday night and made the suggestion. She says it would be a step Biden could take to help “heal this nation.” It comes as the senator's home state has been roiled by the killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer. Klobuchar herself came under fire for her handling of a murder case when she was a prosecutor that sent a black teen to prison for life.

CONGRESS-THREAT

Florida man charged with threatening member of Congress

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with sending death threats to a member of Congress. Court records show that 34-year-old James Lapin was arrested Thursday in Ormond Beach. A federal grand jury in Orlando handed down an indictment a day earlier on charges of threatening to assault and murder an elected member of the United States House of Representatives, and making a threat through interstate communications. The indictment didn’t name the member of Congress who Lapin is accused of threatening. The indictment says Lapin sent the threat to the elected official's Washington D.C. office last December.

VISA FRAUD-MAN SENTENCED

Florida man gets 10 months in federal prison for visa fraud

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for forging documents for visa applications. Court records show 55-year-old Carl Farey was sentenced Thursday in Orlando federal court. He previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting visa fraud. Homeland Security Investigations agents identified more than 115 employment-based non-immigrant visa petitions associated with Farey from 2013 through 2020. Farey completed immigration benefits application forms for the clients with false and fraudulent information. He also altered and manipulated documents and attached the false and fraudulent documents as supporting evidence to applications. Farey instructed clients to send the applications to U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services processing centers.